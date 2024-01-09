Miller Lite still wants its customers to enjoy the taste of beer even if they are partaking in Dry January.

The brewing company announced Tuesday its latest product, Miller Lite Beer Mints, which are billed to give consumers “the same great taste as Miller Lite, only without the beer.”

“At first taste, consumers will be greeted with the freshness of mint, but once chewed, they’ll notice the subtle, yet great taste of Miller Lite that leaves consumers’ breath feeling fresh and their taste buds hoppy,” a news release said.

The mints are non-alcoholic. Each tin comes with 40 mints and costs $5.

Customers 21 years old or older can purchase the mints here beginning on Jan. 12 or during the second drop on Jan. 19. It’s important to note that the website will prompt users to enter their birthday to ensure they are at least 21 years old.

The company didn’t announce if the limited-time product would be restocked after Jan. 19.