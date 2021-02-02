Millions of Americans unable to pay rent during pandemic face depleted savings, ruined credit

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lamonte Goode, an out-of-work dancer, outside his West Hollywood apartment. Goode owes thousands of dollars to his landlord, and he’s not sure how he’ll pay it back. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Lamonte Goode, an out-of-work dancer, outside his West Hollywood apartment. Goode owes thousands of dollars to his landlord, and he’s not sure how he’ll pay it back. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Millions of Americans unable to pay their rent during the pandemic face a snowballing financial burden that threatens to deplete their savings, ruin their credit and drive them from their homes.

A patchwork of government action is protecting many of the most financially strapped tenants for now. But it could take these renters — especially low-income ones — years to recover, even as the rest of the economy begins to rebound.

“Even if they say we can pay [missed rent] back in two or three years — that’s money we don’t have,” said Kelly Wise, a 32-year-old resident of L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood. After losing jobs selling merchandise at concerts and cutting fabric for Hollywood sets, she is more than $10,000 behind on rent.

Debt threatens to hit renters in several ways. Some have kept up with their rent payments but have turned to credit cards and high-interest loans. Others owe mounting bills directly to landlords that must be paid back when eviction moratoriums expire, opening the possibility — if the debt goes unpaid — for evictions and court orders for back rent. That could erode credit scores and lead to wage garnishments and more.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News