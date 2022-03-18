Deadly shelling continues to devastate the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, where Russian strikes began hitting on day one of the invasion.

When the violence first erupted, Vlad Sokol, his wife and 3-year-old son sheltered with others in a basement in the city for seven days. But when an attack knocked out their power, they decided it was time to go.

They witnessed the full destruction that was all around them as they drove west to relative safety. But for this father, the danger is far from over.

Sokol is among 6.5 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More than 3 million people have fled the country since the fighting began just four weeks ago.

Their story is not unlike the millions of other refugees who have been forced to leave behind the world they know for an uncertain future.

