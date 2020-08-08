Release of bodycam video in police killing of George Floyd ordered by Minnesota judge

A file image of a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday that videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng taken on the night Floyd was killed will be made publicly available. But it’s unclear how or when the footage will be released.

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed people to view the footage by appointment.

A British tabloid on Monday published parts of the videos. 

