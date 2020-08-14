Missing toddler found, reunited with mom after search led to rescue of kidnapped kids in Mexico

Dylan Esaú and his mother, Juana Perez, are seen in a photo released by the Chiapas Attorney General’s Office and distributed by CNN.

A 2-year-old boy abducted in June in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found and returned to his mother.

San Cristobal de las Casas city councilman Emiliano Villatoro confirmed the recovery of Dylan Esaú via Twitter on Friday.

“The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office found the boy Dylan Esau and he is already with his mother, who did not rest a single day until she got him back,” Villatoro said.

Dylan, who was led away from a market where his mother worked by a young girl on June 30.

The search for him led investigators to break up a child trafficking ring and recover 23 children, but not Dylan.

Investigators said at the time that the children, who ranged in age from 3 months to 15 years old, were abducted from their families and forced to sell trinkets in the streets of the picturesque colonial city and housed in poor conditions.