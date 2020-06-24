MLB players will report to training camps July 1 to prepare for 60-game season after agreement reached

An empty Dodger Stadium is seen in this undated photo. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Players signed off on Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and agreed to report to training camps at their home stadiums by July 1 in preparation for a pandemic-shortened regular season of 60 games.

“All remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps,” the MLB Players Assn. tweeted early Tuesday evening.

The regular season is expected to start July 23 or July 24 without fans and run through late September.

The postseason is expected to remain at 10 teams — the sides had discussed an increase to a 16-team field — but the designated hitter could be added to the National League in an effort to protect pitcher health.

