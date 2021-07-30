Mom arrested after 12-year-old girl gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby at Oklahoma hospital

Desiree Castaneda and Juan Miranda-Jara are seen in photos released by the Tulsa Police Department.

A child gave birth at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this month, leading to the arrest of the 24-year-old man who admitted to impregnating her, as well as the mother of the 12-year-old victim, police said Thursday.

The investigation of a potential rape began on July 14, after the pregnant girl went into labor and was taken to the hospital to deliver her baby, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers contacted Juan Miranda-Jara, who admitted to being the newborn’s biological father; the man also told them he and the pre-teen entered into a relationship last October, a police news release stated.

Miranda-Jara was subsequently arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape of a minor.

On Thursday, police announced that they had also taken the victim’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, into custody. She was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and enabling child sex abuse.

Castaneda and other relatives are accused of knowing about and permitting the unlawful relationship between the man and child, investigators said.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” an updated police news release stated.

No additional details were released.

The 12-year-old girl’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for a rape conviction, police said, adding that the case was unrelated.