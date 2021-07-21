Mom arrested after 2 young children found dead in bathtubs of Las Vegas-area home

The Bullhead City Police Department released this photo of Jovan Trevino.

A mother of two young children who were found dead in separate bathtubs at a suburban Las Vegas home has been arrested in northwest Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City where police said she admitted herself for treatment and told staff members she had killed her children, KVVU-TV reported.

Trevino had been sought since the bodies of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found Monday in a home in Henderson.

Trevino’s former boyfriend reported the children were found drowned in the home, identified Trevino as their mother and said Trevino left her phone and a note that said she intended to kill herself, KVVU-TV reported, citing court records.

Mohave County jail records showed Trevino was being held on a fugitive warrant pending an extradition hearing and her transfer in custody to Nevada.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney representing her.

Henderson Justice Court records show she faces two charges of open murder.