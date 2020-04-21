More than 1 million U.S. citizens blocked from receiving stimulus checks because their spouses are immigrants

President Donald Trump speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a bill signing ceremony for the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

She works as a film producer and her small business has ground to a halt, forcing her and her husband to eat red beans and rice most nights, scramble to find small business loans and apply for medical assistance for their two children.

So the 44-year-old woman from the Midwest, who asked that her name not be used to protect her privacy, has had to bite her tongue as friends have celebrated the arrival of economic stimulus checks.

As a U.S. citizen whose children are also U.S. citizens, she is excluded from the government’s $2-trillion coronavirus financial relief package because she files her taxes jointly with her husband, a Mexican citizen from Guadalajara.

“It’s the biggest slap in face that the government left us out,” she said. “It’s already such a stressful time. This just increases the stigma and feeling of shame. It feels like a very big betrayal.”

The CARES Act offers $1,200 to Americans earning up to $75,000 and $500 per child.

It excludes tax-paying immigrants who don't have legal status and blocks citizens if they file a joint tax return with a spouse who does not have a Social Security number. https://t.co/EYoV5akkzj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 21, 2020