More than $5M donated to support Breonna Taylor’s family, efforts demanding justice as Louisville police who killed her face no charges

Donors have given more than $5 million to support the family of Breonna Taylor and efforts demanding justice for her death.

Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, set up the GoFundMe page on Wednesday. By Saturday, a day after what would’ve been Breonna’s 27th birthday, the page has raised more than $5,093,000.

“My sister and niece are too proud to say it, but this is a tough fight and it does take a toll,” Austin wrote in a message on the website. “They’re both hard workers and they’re missing out on some work (and sleep!) in this fight for justice.”

Breonna Taylor was killed by police two months ago when officers broke down the door to her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in an attempted drug sting, and shot her eight times.

A lot has happened since that day, and Taylor’s life and death have become folded into the larger worldwide outcry against police violence that exploded after the death of George Floyd in late May. Some worry the young black EMT, who was described as “full of life” and “a best friend to so many,” is being forgotten.

Here’s where her case stands.

Legal: A wrongful death lawsuit, an FBI investigation, but no charges

Taylor’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit two months after her killing, claiming charges of battery, wrongful death, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence. The no-knock warrant issued by police included Taylor’s house because, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant for the raid, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WAVE, authorities suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages of drugs at her home.

On May 21, the FBI’s Louisville office announced they were opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Since these legal announcements, there has been little movement in Taylor’s case. The three officers involved in her shooting are still on administrative leave, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. But they have not been charged with any crimes.

Institutional: Changes to police department, exit of chief, outside review

On May 21, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced it would require all sworn officers to wear body cameras. The LMPD also said it would change how the department carries out search warrants in response to Taylor’s death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the developments were the first steps the city would take toward improving police accountability

The same day, the LMPD’s Police Chief Steve Conrad announced he would be retiring at the end of June.

However, Conrad was removed from his post on June 1 after it was discovered the officers present at the shooting death of a blackman named David McAtee during a Louisville protest did not have their body cams turned on.

On June 3, Fischer announced the city of Louisville would be “issuing a request for proposal for a comprehensive, top-to-bottom review” of the LMPD, to be conducted by an external firm. The request for proposal can be viewed here.

Social: Protests and current calls for justice

Taylor’s name has been a fixture in the recent protests spurred by the slaying of George Floyd , and some of the demonstrations have been specifically in her memory. During a protest in Louisville on May 26th featuring Taylor’s friends and family, demonstrators stood outside Mayor Greg Fischer’s house and demanded the arrest of the officers involved in her killing.

This demand has been echoed and amplified online. A Change.org petition calling for justice in Taylor’s death has been promoted by influential voices like singer Janelle Monae and Bernice King, and currently holds more than 3.5 million signatures.

Writer Cate Young has also called for several action items to be carried out on Taylor’s birthday, under the name #BirthdayForBreonna. They include signing the above petition, donating to legal aid funds or the GoFundMe campaign for Taylor’s family, and sending birthday cards to Kentucky’s Attorney General demanding charges in the case.

Finally, people are being encouraged to say Taylor’s name loudly and often; in the streets and online, so that in the deafening wave of dissent crashing over the country, her story is not washed away.