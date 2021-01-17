More than 760K pounds of pepperoni hot pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

Recalled Nestlé pepperoni hot pockets packaging seen in undated photos released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Jan. 15, 2021.

More than 760,000 pounds of Nestlé pepperoni hot pockets are being recalled because they may contain pieces of glass and hard plastic, officials said Friday.

The company recalled the 12-count Garlic Buttery Crust Pepperoni Pizza value packs because they could be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The problem came to light after four consumer complaints and a report of a minor oral injury.

The affected hot pockets, which were distributed across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, could pose a choking or laceration risk, according to a news release from Nestlé.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it,” USDA officials said. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall only affects the frozen pepperoni hot pockets produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The packages have a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022″ label.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé at 800-350-5016.