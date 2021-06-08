San Jose mother arrested in killing of 7-year-old boy found dead near Las Vegas highway: Authorities

Las Vegas police released a digital rendering of the 7-year-old boy, Liam Husted, and a photo of his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.

A mother from San Jose, California, was arrested Tuesday in Denver less than 12 hours after she was identified as the killer of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found by hikers outside Las Vegas more than 10 days ago, authorities said.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested by an FBI task force at a hotel in eastern Denver not far from Interstate 70, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly,” said Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who has made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy since his body was found May 28.

On Monday, he was identified as Liam Husted, and his mother was identified as the suspect in his death. They left San Jose on May 24 in a car packed full of belongings.

Authorities have not disclosed how the boy died. But Spencer said it was clear he was killed.

The body was found hidden behind a bush at a trailhead off the main highway between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

Rodriguez will be jailed in Denver pending a court appearance and her extradition to Las Vegas to face a murder charge, police said.