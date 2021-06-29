Mother arrested in the deaths of her 3 young children in East L.A.

A mother has been arrested in the killings of her three children, who were found dead in an East Los Angeles home, officials announced Tuesday.

Sandra Chico, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

The arrest came after a family member at a home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue called authorities about two children who were possibly not breathing. Deputies arrived to find three unresponsive children in a bedroom around 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The children, two boys and one girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of trauma to the children and it remains unclear how they died.

The L.A. County coroner’s office later identified the children as 4-year-old Mia Camila Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Mateo Rodriguez and 1-month-old Milan Mateas Rodriguez.

The young mother is being held on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Officials have not provided information on a possible motive for the killings and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.