Mother drowns in Lake Tahoe; 6 kids on boat rescued

A Tahoe Douglas Fire District crew is seen at Lake Tahoe the day a mother drowned on Oct. 10, 2020. (Tahoe Douglas Fire/ Twitter)

Authorities in northern Nevada say a woman drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children on Lake Tahoe and a man who jumped off the boat to try to rescue her had to be hospitalized for severe hypothermia.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire District said the incident occurred Friday evening near Zephyr Cove on the east side of the lake.

After the woman and the man went into the water to save her, the boat with the children still aboard drifted further from shore.

The boat was found hours later after people heard the children yelling for help, KTLA sister station KTXL reports.

The district said one of its boat crews rescued the children in the middle of the lake and that they were unhurt. No identities were released.

Officials told the Sacramento Bee that the woman was the mother of some of the children, but authorities did not have information on the relationships between the people involved.

Tragedy on #Tahoe #drowning Female drowns man jumps in to save her has a life vest on, he suffers severe hypothermia. The boat was a drift with six kids on board in middle of Lake by Zephyr Cove. M-24 rescues and transports male & tries to resuscitate woman. pic.twitter.com/V2iR8qZaJ1 — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) October 10, 2020