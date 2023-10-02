Feastables, the snack brand founded by YouTube personality and entrepreneur MrBeast, has acquired the jersey patch advertising rights for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The food brand will appear on the jerseys of Hornets players for the duration of the 2023-24 season, the company announced Monday.

The NBA’s Charlotte Hornets have partnered with MrBeast for its 2023-24 jersey sponsor. (Charlotte Hornets)

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, founded the company in 2022, capitalizing on his millions of YouTube subscribers as he promoted the brand anywhere and everywhere, including an apparent sky-writing stunt in Los Angeles.

The Hornets partnership is new territory for Feastables, and coincides with a brand reimagining, featuring “an all-new logo and brand identity.”

In addition to jerseys, as part of the deal, the new Feastables logo will also be featured throughout the team’s arena, on game broadcasts, and used in joint promotional efforts.

The partnership between the food company and the Hornets is the first collaboration between an NBA team and a “creator-led brand,” the company says.

MrBeast attends TikTok House Party at VidCon 2022 on June 23, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” said Reed Duchscher of Feastable. “The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”

Donaldson grew up in North Carolina, the company says.

His logo will be seen on the jerseys of Hornets players, including LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, P.J. Washington and No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller.

The team’s previous jersey patch sponsor was LendingTree, but that partnership came to an end at the conclusion the 2022-23 season.

The Hornets will face the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener on Oct. 25 in Charlotte. The Hornets finished 27-55 last season, missing the playoffs with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.