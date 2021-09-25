Multicontinental music festival seeks end of poverty, climate change

Global Citizen Live kicked off on Saturday, with the Greek Theatre hosting shows as part of the scheduled 24 hours of music being played across six continents.

Global Citizen Live has a pair of lofty goals, said Max MacDonald, event director for Global Citizen Live Los Angeles.

“We are here for two reasons, to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” MacDonald said.

Performers at the Greek Theatre included 5 Seconds of Summer and Stevie Wonder, and in New York City, Billy Porter and Jon Batiste performed together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also appeared in New York City, where they urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Are we prepared to do what’s necesary to end this ppandemic?” Harry asked.

“Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine,” Markle said.

