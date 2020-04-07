Breaking News
While U.S. nears 11,000 deaths, White House remains optimistic about early effects of social distancing
Music producer, ‘SNL’ veteran Hal Willner dies at 64 from COVID-19 complications

Music producer Hal Willner is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Clarence Williams / Los Angeles Times)

Hal Willner, the Grammy-winning record producer and longtime “Saturday Night Live” sketch music producer, has died from complications from COVID-19. He was 64.

Through his curation and production skills, the New York music connoisseur helped advance the careers of countless artists starting in the 1970s. As a producer, he worked with Marianne Faithfull, Lou Reed, the Neville Bros., Leon Redbone and dozens more.

Willner described himself in his Twitter bio as the “so-called Music Producer & Saturday Night Live sketch music guy since Raging Bull debuted, Another One Bites the Dust a hit & Kim Kardashian was born,” but that barely captures the effect his enthusiasm had on music culture.

“I’ve been lucky enough (or unlucky enough) to do things in all different areas: records, films, television,” Willner said in one interview. “I started out doing these conceptual projects basically to make the records I wanted to hear, and no more reason than that. I thought something would grow out of it, and it did.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

