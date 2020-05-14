Mysterious note left at Ahmaud Arbery memorial was just a message of condolences, investigators say

Ahmaud Arbery is shown with his mother in a photo provided to CNN by attorney S. Lee Merritt.

A mysterious note found at the memorial for slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery is nothing more than a message of condolences.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the person who wrote and left the note, according to a tweet, one day after its discovery sparked questions about its meaning.

What the note said

The unsigned note left at the place where Arbery was killed read, “Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Arbery family, addressed the note in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “We need to discover who left this note!”

The person identified is not connected to the murder investigation and was not named by the agency, the tweet said.

The individual who wrote it was just “expressing their condolences for Arbery’s death,” the agency said, adding it received numerous tips and inquiries related to its discovery.

Shot while jogging

Arbery, a black man, was shot dead while jogging just outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the national spotlight this month after footage of the killing was released.

Two men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested last week in connection to Arbery’s killing. They face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Defense teams for two men asserted in separate statements Thursday that the public has rushed to judgment of their clients, and that the full story of the case has yet to be revealed.

“Travis has been vilified before his voice could even be heard. … The truth in this case will exonerate Travis,” a statement from attorneys for the younger McMichael, Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield, said.

Similarly, Gregory McMichael’s attorneys said Thursday the public has not heard the whole story, and “more of the truth will come out.”