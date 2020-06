N.Y. considers quarantine travel restrictions for 8 more states, including California

Travelers from eight more states, including California, could soon be added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s mandatory quarantine order.

Travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah are already required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The additional states, in addition to California, would include, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2020.