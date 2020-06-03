NAACP holds virtual town hall to address race and policing in U.S.

The NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss action that can be taken to change the relationship between policing and race in America.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. PST and is expected to last an hour. The panel includes Sen. Cory Booker; Rep. Val Demmings of Florida; CNN political commentator Keith Boykin; Cedric Alexander, a retired public safety director in Dekalb County, Georgia; and the organization’s president, Derrick Johnson.

“Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black lives lost to police brutality means holding police departments accountable for their role in terrorizing our neighborhoods, bringing an end to the criminalization of Black skin, and dismantling the systems that perpetuate racism, domestic terrorism, and unjust policing,” the NAACP said in a news release. “The time to meet anger with action is now.”



People can join in the conference by calling 866-757-0756.

Check back for updates on this developing story.