NASA spacecraft to collect sample from asteroid 200 million miles away

This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)

A NASA spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away is about to reach out and make contact.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

It will be America’s first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan.

Scientists want to bring back at least 2 ounces worth of Bennu — about a handful’s worth. The spacecraft can touch down no more than three times to grab enough rubble.

The samples won’t arrive on Earth until 2023.

Just 3 more days until I collect a sample from asteroid Bennu! Celebrate with me and my team as we look back at all the challenges we’ve overcome to get to this point. pic.twitter.com/W53NTQVpv8 — NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 17, 2020

Wondering just how difficult it is to grab rocks off a tiny asteroid? The straight answer is… it's very difficult. But check out this video on how my team has risen to the challenge. pic.twitter.com/X8iuqNm0x8 — NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 14, 2020