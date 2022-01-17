‘Near-Earth’ asteroid twice as big as Empire State Building to pass by Tuesday; how to track, view it

This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via Associated Press)

An asteroid classified by NASA as a “Near-Earth object” will make its closest approach to our planet for the next 200 years on Tuesday.

The asteroid, known as 7482 (1994 PC1), is set to fly by the planet at 1:51 p.m. PT, traveling at a speed of about 43,754 mph, according to NASA.

“Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts,” the space agency tweeted last week. “Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away.”

With a diameter of approximately 3,451 feet, the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Empire State Building.

And while there’s no threat that the asteroid will hit our planet, NASA still considers it a “potentially hazardous object” due to a combination of size and distance from Earth.

NASA’s “eyes on asteroid” website is currently tracking the large object, so you’ll be to check out when it approaches and passes by Earth on Tuesday

For those looking to actually view the asteroid, it’s not quite big enough to see with the naked eye — but you will probably be able to observe it with a small telescope, EarthSky reports.

Don’t have a telescope? Try watching it on the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream, which will begin its feed starting at noon.

This will be the first of two passes the space rock makes by Earth this year, with the second coming on July 3 when it’s 41.2 million miles away from the planet. After that, the next approach won’t happen until 2033, according to NASA.