Nearly 14 million Americans to get extra money from IRS

The good news: Money may be soon coming to you from the Internal Revenue Service. The bad news: It probably won’t be much, and you will have to pay taxes on it.

The IRS announced this week that it owes interest payments to nearly 14 million Americans who received their individual tax refunds after April 15 or are still owed refunds.

The average payment will be $18.

The reason the IRS owes this money has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the strain on taxpayers walloped by the virus-stricken economy, the IRS postponed the deadline for filing 2019 tax returns to July 15, three months after the traditional deadline of April 15.

