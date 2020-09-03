Nebraska man’s city council plea to rename boneless chicken wings goes viral

A Nebraska man’s plea to rename a popular finger food — so we can “raise our children better,” he told the Lincoln City Council — has drawn national attention.

Ander Christensen, who delivered his concerns at city council meeting on Aug. 31, asked officials to make Lincoln a “social leader” in the country and stop using the phrase “boneless chicken wings,” USA Today reported.

“We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are casually throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning,” he said.

Christensen argued that boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless, and suggested they be renamed — something like, “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nugs,” or even “trash.”

Christensen gained nationwide support for his unusual request once his story was shared by local radio station KRVN and went viral.

His rant even got the attention of at least one popular chicken restaurant. Buffalo Wild Wings sent out a tweet stating that they would “hook him up” if Christensen acknowledged he was incorrect.

If he acknowledges he's incorrect then we're happy to hook him up 😂 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) September 2, 2020

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Christensen told Lincoln television station KOLN.

Christensen’s father, who is a member of the city council, said they are “taking the issue under advisement.”