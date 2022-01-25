Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan, ‘false’ COVID-19 info

Neil Young poses for a portrait at Lost Planet Editorial in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. (Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

Veteran rocker Neil Young has threatened to remove his music from Spotify unless the streaming giant cuts ties with divisive podcast host Joe Rogan.

In an open letter to his management team and record label that has since been deleted from his website, Young criticized Spotify for disseminating “false information” about COVID-19 and gave the platform an ultimatum: Him or Rogan.

“Please immediately inform Spotify that I am actively canceling all my music availability on Spotify as soon as possible,” Young’s message read Monday.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

