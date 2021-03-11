Netflix tests feature that will crack down on password sharing

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Sharing streaming passwords with friends or distant family members?

That may become harder to do on Netflix.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming giant confirmed on Thursday that it’s testing a feature that will force some users to verify their accounts — policing those who share passwords outside of their households.

When users open the Netflix TV app, they will be asked to verify their account with a code that is either texted or emailed to the account holder. If they aren’t the account holder, users will be reminded, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching,” according to GammaWire, a site that reports on technology trends.

