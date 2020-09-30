Nevada to loosen 50-person cap on conventions, concerts and churches

Tourists are wearing a mandatory mask as they wait to check-in at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 28, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that Nevada would lift the 50-person cap on public and private gatherings on Oct. 1 to help facilitate the return of large events that power the state’s economy.

The removal of the 50-person cap is the most significant loosening of restrictions since early June, when casinos partially reopened after statewide closures prompted waves of layoffs throughout the hospitality industry.

Under the new guidelines, large venues that can accommodate more than 2,500 guests will be allowed to operate at 10% capacity and smaller venues will be able to host up to 250 patrons.