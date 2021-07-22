Nevada woman accused of killing her 2 kids, ages 1 and 4, was family services worker

A mother accused of killing her two children in suburban Las Vegas before she was arrested in Arizona had a job as a county family services worker, helping families apply for public assistance, an official said.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was being held Thursday at the Mohave County Jail in Kingman after telling a judge Wednesday she wouldn’t contest her transfer in custody to Nevada to face murder charges in the deaths of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

Related Content Mom arrested after 2 young children found dead in bathtubs of Las Vegas-area home

The bodies of the children were found Monday in separate bathtubs in a home in Henderson, where police said Trevino left her phone and a note saying she intended to kill herself.

Trevino was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City, where authorities said she told staff members she had killed her children.

Trevino was a family services assistant in the Clark County Department of Family Services, starting part-time in January 2018 and becoming full-time in June 2019, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Records showed police went to the home Trevino shared with the children and their father several times in recent months on family disturbance and domestic battery complaints, including an “unknown problem” call last Saturday, KVVU-TV reported.