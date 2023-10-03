LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Never-before-seen photos of the crime scene where Tupac Shakur was shot and videos from the night of the shooting are among the evidence shown to a Las Vegas grand jury and obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS.

Last week, a Clark County grand jury indicted 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Shakur’s murder.

(Grand Jury exhibit/KLAS)

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Davis near his Nevada home early Friday morning. The grand jury, which met at least five times over the course of three months, voted Thursday to indict Davis on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Prosecutors announced the indictment Friday.

The shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew.

The files obtained Monday include video of Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight leaving the MGM Grand after the fight. Photos also show the bullet-ridden car that Tupac was a passenger in. The grand jury was also shown photos of Shakur’s autopsy.

In court documents, witnesses said Davis, a longtime gang member, was a known drug trafficker. Witnesses said Shakur himself was not in a gang, but affiliated himself with members of the Mob Piru, which itself aligns with the Bloods.

Tupac Shakur was sitting in this seat when he was shot on Sept. 6, 1996. (Grand Jury exhibit/KLAS)

Davis was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, which pulled up side-by-side to Tupac’s before the shooting at the intersection, police and prosecutors said. Knight, the then-head of Death Row Records, was driving a BMW sedan with Shakur in the passenger seat.

On Friday, Metro police showed a diagram of the car Davis was in, showing Anderson and a third man, Deandre Smith, sitting in the backseat. A South Side Crips gang affiliate testified it was Smith, not Anderson, who killed Shakur. Both Anderson and Smith are deceased.

A photo from Shakur’s autopsy was first leaked to reporter Cathy Scott in 1997 and published in her book, “The Killing of Tupac Shakur.” The grand jury evidence included four photos of Shakur’s body, including a closeup of a bullet wound.

Prosecutors also showed the panel at least four videos of Davis giving interviews about the shooting.

Davis was expected to appear in court for his first appearance Wednesday.

The shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, happened at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip. (Grand jury exhibit KLAS)

There is no statute of limitations for when prosecutors can file murder charges in Nevada. The charge can apply to those who aid or abet in a murder, not just the person accused of pulling the trigger, prosecutors said.