New IRS website to speed stimulus payments to some who didn’t file taxes in 2018, 2019

Many Americans who didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019 can now provide the IRS with direct deposit information in order to more quickly receive their up to $1,200 economic stimulus payout, the IRS announced Friday.

The portal is separate from the soon-to-be-launched “Get My Payment” portal that the IRS is creating for people who filed their taxes but did not get a tax refund through direct deposit. That portal — which will also allow people to track the status of their payout — is expected to be ready as soon as next week.

The portal announced Friday is for Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019. Using the portal they can submit basic personal information to the IRS, including full names and Social Security numbers for themselves and any spouse or children in the home, mailing address and bank account information for direct deposit.

Congress approved the up to $1,200 payouts in the $2-trillion economic bailout it passed last month in an effort to help Americans harmed by the coronavirus-related shutdowns pay their bills. But some of the payments have been delayed as the Treasury Department races to create new systems to reach the approximately 101 million tax filers who do not already have direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

