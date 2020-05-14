New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure opening safari drive-through visits this summer

Two Grant’s zebras, front, drink from a pond with Asian water buffalos seen in the distance along the Safari Off Road Adventure ride at the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Jackson, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

You might have to stay away from other people for now — but soon, at least, you can get up close to elephants, giraffes and tigers.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced on Thursday that it will open up its safari attraction as a special drive-through experience, according to a news release.

Visitors will be able to explore the 35-acre preserve in Jackson, New Jersey, from their own vehicles and observe the park’s 1,200 animals in a safe, socially distanced manner.

The experience will bring back memories for anyone who visited the park from 1974 through 2012, when the safari operated as a self-drive-through experience. It transitioned to guided truck tours in 2013.

The reopening comes as states across the US are finding new ways to safely lure the public back out to parks, shopping centers and other attractions. It follows New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s newly issued executive order allowing drive-through and drive-in events to resume. The order, part of the state’s plan to reopen, also allows for non-essential construction and curbside pick-up at non-essential retail businesses.

The theme park said it was still finalizing safety procedures and has not yet announced the date that the drive-through safari will open.

Prospective safari-goers will have to register in advance online to protect against overcrowding. Tickets will not be available at the gate, Six Flags said.

But don’t bring your swim trunks — Six Flags Great Adventure’s theme park and water park will remain closed at this time.