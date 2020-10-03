New questions emerge about when president was sickened with coronavirus

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) watches as US President Donald Trump walks off Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Oct. 2, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump’s medical team on Saturday stoked new questions about how long the president has been sick with the coronavirus, indicating Trump has been ill since Wednesday, rather than Friday morning when he made his announcement.

The new timeline would suggest Trump held a rally and fundraiser in Minnesota on Wednesday and an intimate fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday while knowing he was sick and potentially exposing supporters, employees and others.

The White House quickly attempted to walk back the doctors’ comments after a Saturday morning briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is being treated.

Administration officials said, without attribution, that Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, meant to indicate it had been three days since a diagnosis late Thursday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.