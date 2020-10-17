New York allows movie theaters to reopen with restrictions

This May 13, 2020 file photo shows AMC Empire 25 theatre in Times Square in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning next Friday with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Theaters in New York City aren’t included, and counties must have a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no “cluster zones.”

Audiences will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Cuomo said at his briefing.

Masks will be required and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.

As theaters in big markets like New York and Los Angeles remain closed, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. announced it’s temporarily shuttering its locations.

Cineworld Group Plc said this month that it would close 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. this week, affecting some 45,000 employees.