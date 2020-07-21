Next season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to amplify COVID-19 stories from medical workers

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital aren’t immune to the fallout of COVID-19. In fact, the fictional doctors, who are already adept at emoting while wearing surgical masks, will be grappling with the coronavirus crisis in Season 17.

Per Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Krista Vernoff says the long-running ABC medical drama will tackle the pandemic in the new season, which is being informed by front-line health care workers fighting the rapidly spreading disease.

“There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes,” Vernoff said during a recent “Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going” panel hosted by the Television Academy. The panel will stream in full Tuesday at 5 p.m. Pacific on Emmys.com.

It’s still unclear when production will resume on the series or when it will return given the latest halt in Hollywood’s reopening because of COVID-19. But Vernoff said that the show’s writers are hard at work on the new season.

