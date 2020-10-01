NFL: Teams could lose draft picks if coaches flout face-covering rules

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden adjusts his protective mask along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Concerned that not all NFL coaches are properly wearing protective face coverings on the sideline, the league now reserves the right to take away draft picks from teams that flout the rules.

In a memo sent Wednesday to all 32 clubs, Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, reminded teams of the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are only through Week 3 of the season,” he wrote. “If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

The memo, obtained by The Times, was sent a day after three Tennessee Titans players and five other employees of the team tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, a fourth player tested positive.

