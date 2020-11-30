NFL’s coronavirus crisis engulfs 49ers, Broncos and other teams

Empty seats at Levi’s Stadium are shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A developing COVID-19 crisis in the NFL on Saturday had teams reluctantly drawn into a game of “Whose situation is the worst?”

Cases continue to mount among the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who were supposed to play on Thanksgiving night but whose game was postponed until Tuesday.

On the opposite coast, Santa Clara County announced more stringent restrictions amid an uptick in cases, including a temporary ban on contact sports until Dec. 21 — meaning the San Francisco 49ers cannot play host to their home games scheduled for Dec. 7 and 13. They play in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium.

And the wildest situation is in Denver, where all four of the Broncos’ quarterbacks have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against New Orleans amid contact-tracing concerns following third-stringer Jeff Driskel testing positive for the virus during the week. Unavailable are starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien, and practice-squad veteran Blake Bortles.

