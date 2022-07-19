(The Hill) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday alluded to a possible 2024 presidential run, giving another sign that she could be a Republican contender for the White House.

Haley, who was speaking at a summit hosted by Christians United for Israel, took aim at President Joe Biden‘s hopes for his administration to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018.

“Anything Joe Biden signs will all but guarantee that Iran gets the bomb,” the former South Carolina governor said. “No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise. The next president will shred it on her first day in office.”

The remark led to a standing ovation, with Haley following it up by quipping, “Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

Her comments come amid increased speculation that Haley will throw her hat in the ring in 2024. Haley attended a few events in Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, last week, including a fundraiser with Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

Haley said last year that she would not pursue a presidential run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump decides to run again.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said at the time. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Trump has hinted that he might make another bid for the White House in 2024 but has not yet made an official announcement.