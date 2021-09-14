Norm Macdonald, acclaimed comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, dies at 61

Comedian Norm Macdonald on stage at the “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” on the Warner Brothers Lot on Aug. 3, 2008 in Burbank. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Norm Macdonald, the comedian and former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer, Deadline reports. He was 61 years old.

He was battling cancer privately for several years, Deadline reported.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s longtime friend and producing partner, told Deadline that the comedian had been fighting cancer for nearly a decade, but did not wish to share his health struggles with the public.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald, who was born in Québec City, Canada, is best known for his role as a cast member on “SNL” from 1993-98, during which he starred as the anchor for the show’s “Weekend Update” segment for three seasons. He was also a judge on “Last Comic Standing.”

Macdonald wrote for the sitcom “Roseanne” for the 1992-93 season before landing a role in “SNL.” After his departure from “SNL,” he went on to star in his own comedy series, “The Norm Show.”

He also appeared in several movies, including “Billy Madison,” “Dirty Work” and “Doctor Dolittle.”

