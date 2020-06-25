NYPD officer charged with attempted strangulation after video shows him putting man in chokehold

The New York Police Department officer seen on video putting a man into a chokehold during an arrest over the weekend was arrested and charged Thursday, the NYPD said in a statement.

The officer, David Afanador, 39, was charged with “attempted strangulation” and “strangulation,” the statement read.

Afanador probably would be arraigned Thursday morning, the Queens District Attorney’s Office tells CNN.

CNN has reached out to the police union for more detail.

Afanador, who has been suspended without pay since the video surfaced, has been with the police force for 15 years.

The New York City Council last week passed a package of police reform measures, including an official ban on chokeholds. The bills passed amid nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes.

Body camera footage of the New York incident was released as part of directives from Mayor Bill de Blasio last week. The victim this week was recovering from his injuries.

“The video is very concerning,” a spokesperson for de Blasio’s office said Sunday. “We’re glad the NYPD is immediately launching an investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.”