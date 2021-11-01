Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy

Police in an Ohio city announced they are investigating candy that was tampered with and handed out during trick-or-treating, KTLA sister station WJW reported.

A sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray, according to Fostoria police.

“Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police said they don’t know which home or street distributed the tainted candy.

After the discovery, an area hospital offered parents free candy X-rays. Hospital staff will have a portable X-ray machine to scan candy.

Th U.S. Food and Drug Administration offered these tips to parents ahead of Halloween:

Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.

Tell children not to accept—or eat—anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from the Halloween bags.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers.

Throw away anything that looks suspicious.