Oklahoma man arrested after shooting woman who tried to steal Nazi flag displayed at his home, sheriff says

A man who flies two Nazi flags from his Oklahoma home shot a 26-year-old woman who took up a dare to approach the home and try to steal one of the flags, authorities said.

Deputies from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the tiny community of Hunter — about 75 miles north of Oklahoma City.

When they arrived, deputies found the woman lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds, KTLA sister station KFOR reported. They rendered aid and the woman was taken to a hospital.

The woman had been at a party across the street from the residence of 44-year-old Alexander John Feaster when she was dared to try to steal one of the two swastika flags that hang in Feaster’s front yard, Sheriff Jody Helm said.

The woman ran over to Feaster’s home to try to grab the flag.

“On the way back, someone hollered ‘gun,’” Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired.”

Feaster was taken into custody at his home without incident. Helm said he immediately asked for a lawyer. Deputies obtained a search warrant and went into his home.

“We recovered the suspect’s rifle, and we got about 14 guns out of there and some ammunition,” Helm said.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said Feaster had been flying the flags for about a year. “Nobody wants to look at them — is the problem,” the neighbor said.

Feaster generally keeps to himself and isn’t well known by nearby residents, the neighbor said, adding there hadn’t been previous violent incidents at the home.

“His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out, but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it’s ever come to violence,” the neighbor said. “He’s been out mowing neighbors’ yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

Feaster had a full black outfit that he would wear in public with a red swastika armband, the neighbor also said.

Feaster was being held local jail in Enid on suspicion of shooting with the intent to kill, as well as assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital after the shooting, and her condition was unknown as of Monday, KWTV in Oklahoma City reported.