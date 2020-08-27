On ‘Daily Show,’ Trevor Noah asks why police shot Jacob Blake but not Kyle Rittenhouse

Trevor Noah has some questions — and answers —about the situation unfolding in Kenosha, Wis., after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Noah shared his thoughts on the protests that erupted after Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot multiple times by police in front of his young children.

Shortly before “The Daily Show” aired, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager armed with a semiautomatic rifle, was charged with killing two protesters the night before.

“How come Jacob Blake was seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun — that he might have and might try to commit a crime with — but this gunman, who was armed and had already shot people, who had shown that he is a threat, was arrested the next day, given full due process of the law and generally treated like a human being whose life matters?” Noah said.

