On Latin America, Biden’s brand of diplomacy will be a major shift from Trump

In this March 7, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump is seated before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

When it came to Latin America, the Trump administration pursued a relatively narrow agenda, focusing on stemming illicit immigration and targeting leftist governments in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

President Trump visited Latin America only once while in office — a 2018 jaunt to Argentina for a Group of 20 summit — and that trip was mostly about global economic topics, not regional concerns.

To Latin American leaders, he was an unpredictable figure, tweeting threats one day and dispatching extemporaneous compliments another.

The election of Joe Biden will probably bring changes on immigration, climate change, promotion of democracy and fighting corruption — but also, just as significant, a shift in tone.

