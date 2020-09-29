Oregon hiker dies after falling 100 feet into ocean while posing for photo in tree

A hiker died after falling from a tree in Oregon and into the ocean Sunday, KTLA sister station KOIN in Portland reported.

Authorities learned that two people walked down the Devil’s Cauldron trail in Tillamook County to take a photograph at a viewpoint along the cliffside. One of the hikers, 43-year-old Steven Gastelum of Seaside, climbed up a tree to pose for a picture.

Once he was up there, a branch snapped and he fell about 100 feet into the ocean beneath him.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard and Nehalem Bay Fire Department used jet skis to find Gastelum in the water and bring him to shore.

Gastelum was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.