Man arrested after removing mask to kiss baby girl on lips at Oregon grocery store, police say

A man was arrested after he pulled off his mask in an Oregon grocery store to kiss a baby girl sitting in a shopping cart Thursday, officials said.

Austin Blake Stewart, 24, seen in a photo provided by the Springfield Police Department.

The 1-year-old’s father flagged down a police officer Thursday to report the alleged incident, KTLA sister station WNCN reported.

While at the store, the mother had her child in the shopping cart.

When she briefly glanced away, the stranger leaned down, took off his mask, kissed her daughter on the lips and then left, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The mother tried looking for him but couldn’t find him. She then alerted her husband and staff at the store, police said.

Officers later found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Austin Blake Stewart, under a blanket on a nearby street, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of physical harassment and disorderly conduct.