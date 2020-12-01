Oregon nurse put on leave after bragging about defying COVID-19 health restrictions in TikTok video

A nurse with Salem Health in Oregon was placed on administrative leave after sparking controversy for a social media post flouting COVID-19 health restrictions, according to KTLA sister station KOIN in Portland.

In a video on the platform TikTok, the nurse posted that she still travels often and doesn’t wear a mask when she does. She also stated she lets her children have play dates.

The video garnered millions of views. The nurse has since taken down her TikTok and Facebook accounts.

She was placed on administrative leave amid a pending investigation.



Salem Health addressed the video, which they said was posted Friday, saying the nurse does not speak for the company.

“This one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” a spokesperson for company told KOIN. “Salem health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

In a post to their Facebook page, the company said they are taking the situation very seriously.