Krispy Kreme is bringing back its original chocolate glazed doughnut in celebration of World Chocolate Day on Friday.

The company said this will be the only time the chocolate glazed doughnut will be offered this year. The doughnut will be at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide on Friday and Saturday.

Customers can also purchase the rare menu item on the Krispy Kreme website or app while supplies last.

“It’s been six years since we first delighted doughnut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

“Chocolate glazed doughnuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy – from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Initially introduced to audiences in 2017, the chocolate glazed doughnut is rarely seen on Krispy Kreme menus. The last time the donut was available to customers was in 2020.