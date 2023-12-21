(The Hill) – Over half of Americans approve of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling to bar former President Trump from the state’s primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment, according to a YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The online survey, published just a day after the ruling, found that 54 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat approve of the decision, with 35 percent disapproving.

The former president now has the opportunity to seek review of the case from the U.S. Supreme Court, where the justices can ultimately decide whether Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and whether arguments under the 14th Amendment can keep him off the ballot.

Nearly two thirds of Democrats, 63 percent, strongly approve of the ruling, according to the poll, with another 21 percent somewhat approving.

Independents were split, but a larger proportion support the decision, 48 percent to 35. Additionally, about a quarter of Republicans said they support the ruling, 12 percent strongly supporting it.

The ruling has received partisan support and criticism, with Democrats lauding it as upholding democracy while Republicans warn it could spell chaos for electoral politics.

It’s unclear how the Supreme Court will rule when it likely takes the case. The same YouGov poll also asked respondents to estimate where the high court will land.

A plurality, 43 percent, expect the case to be overturned, while just 23 percent believe it will be upheld. Just a third of Democrats said they believe the Supreme Court will keep Trump off the ballot.

The YouGov poll surveyed about 3,500 people online over the course of Wednesday, with a margin of error of about 4 percent.