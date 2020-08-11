Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling fall football season because of COVID-19 concerns

This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

It is no longer a Pac-12 fall football season on the brink.

It’s over.

The conference will announce the cancellation of its fall sports schedule Tuesday because of concerns about playing during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a person close to the situation not authorized to disclose the information publicly. Like the Big Ten Conference, which announced earlier Tuesday that it was canceling its fall season, the Pac-12 hopes to play football in the spring.

It is the second consecutive sports season lost: The Pac-12 canceled all spring sports in March and inched its way toward a proposed return over the summer, revealing a modified 10-game, conference-only football schedule in July.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020