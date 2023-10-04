Panda Express is launching into uncharted territory, at least at one Southern California restaurant.

The Chinese fast food company announced this week it is releasing Dim Sum-style menu items at its test kitchen in Pasadena.

Beginning Wednesday through Nov. 28, customers can try a new appetizer bundle which includes brand new offerings, in addition to some favorite menu items.

The “Dim Sum Bites” can be enjoyed on their own or added to any meal, Panda Express officials said. Customers can purchase two dishes for $3.75 or three for $5.

Panda Express has released three new Dim Sum-style menu items at its Pasadena test kitchen. (Panda Express)

The three new menu items are lobster and shrimp dumplings blended with cream cheese and veggies, mini chicken wontons filled with chicken and veggies, and an apple pie roll, the first dessert item ever offered at Panda Express, which is reminiscent of apple pie served in a crispy wonton wrapper. The apple pie roll was launched in early September in some select markets, before being released nationwide earlier this month in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

In addition to the new menu items, Panda Express is also offering its popular veggie spring rolls and chicken egg rolls as part of the Dim Sum Bites deal.

Currently, the new items can only be found at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen, the official testing ground for the Chinese fast food company.

Earlier this year, Panda Express began offering “Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings” at the test kitchen, and the fast food chain launched an orange chicken sandwich in some cities after it experienced one of the most successful limited-time releases in Pasadena.

The Panda Express Innovation Kitchen is located at 3867 East Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.